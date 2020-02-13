Happy Valentine Day Poems 2020: Valentine’s Quotes (Funny & Romantic) for Perfect Short Valentines Card

Happy Valentines Day 2020 Poems & Quotes: Are you trying to write a perfect Valentine’s day card to your partner, but you are either not sure what to include or falling short of words? We may come to rescue at this point as we have a handy collection of Valentine’s day poems with quotes and images to impress him/her (boyfriend/girlfriend/husband/wife).

You would be successful in romance this Valentine day with your bf/GF/crush. The language of love isn’t easy to fit in all ways. But, it requires more of understanding, feeling, and love than words. Go through our top tips; you may find the best one to make your partner swoon on the most romantic day of the year. The mentioned short poems on Valentine’s day images with quotes would surely remove the writer’s block.

What should Happy Valentines Day 2020 Poems you write on the card?

Romantic Poems

Have you been waiting for the occasion to let someone know how you feel and care about her/him? Thus, you have got a very special event to tell them this time. You won’t get a better excuse than this Valentine’s day. Following are some romantic Valentines’ poems which would make their heart racing.

“Loved you once, love you still,

“Loved you then, and always will.”

Kisses Kisses Kisses,

Oh, what should I do?

All I want is just one Kiss,

From a special person like you.

The rose is red,

The violet’s blue,

Sugar is sweet,

And so are you.

L is for ‘laughter’ we had along the way.

O is for ‘optimism’ you gave me every day.

V is for ‘value’ of being my best friend.

E is for ‘eternity,’ a love that has no end.”

My stomach starts to ache my hands start to shake,

As he draws nearer one last deep breathe I take.

My heart beats fast like never before,

The butterflies tickle and tease till I can’t take it anymore.

I begin to tremble as he says hello,

I can feel the blushing of my face start to show.

By looking down I try to hide my fluster,

I reply to his greeting with a soft hello mutter.

With his face so handsome he gives me a smile and a wink,

As he turns to walk away my hearts begins to sink.

So sweet and so kind and he noticed ME,

I feel that he is the Prince Charming for me.

This feeling I have is more than a crush,

when I think about him I get a sudden rush.

Great chills shrill down the back of my spine,

Why oh why, I wonder, can’t he be just mine?

In my thoughts he is always in shine,

I wish he was…..my valentine…….

Funny Happy Valentines Day 2020 Poems & Quotes

You can also try sending funny ones if you feel you are not up for romance and want to exchange something thoughtful at the same time. The short verses would help you in that situation very well. These will make your better half chuckle and bring a smile. Moreover, these won’t make either of you cringe.

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Even though you have selective hearing,

I still love you.

Violets are blue, Even though you have selective hearing, I still love you. I love your smile, your face, and your eyes.

Damn, I’m good at telling lies!You’re everything I ever wanted

; I wish you could be mine;

And so I must ask you:

Will you be my Valentine?

Damn, I’m good at telling lies!You’re everything I ever wanted ; I wish you could be mine; And so I must ask you: Will you be my Valentine? My love, you take my breath away.

What have you stepped in to smell this way?

What can Happy Valentines Day 2020 Quotes you include in your Valentine’s Day card?

Apart from Valentine’s poems, you can impress your lover by penning one of the following heartfelt quotes. If you don’t feel like writing an entire poem / song and want to write something thoughtful, then these Valentine’s day quotes will make your card special. These one-liners (sayings and quotations) will make your partner giggle.

“When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew”

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other”

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies”

“Unless you love someone, nothing else makes sense”

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you”

“Great love awakens us to the fullness of life. Great love shapes us. When we are an embrace of love the world appears brighter and evens our food taste better when we love.”

“Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.”

Love grows more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years, multiply.

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.

– Charles M. Schulz

Funny Happy Valentines Day 2020 Quotes

You also select one of the following hilarious cards to add some humor to the funny Valentines quotes.

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”

R for red, red for blood, blood for the heart, heart for love, love for you, you for me, me is you, I love you.

“Today is Valentine’s Day. Or, as men like to call it, Extortion Day”

Grow old along with me!

The best is yet to be.

“The man who says his wife can’t take a joke forgets that she took him”

Have you thought of any last-minute gifts for Valentine’s Day?

If you don’t want to write romantic Valentine messages in cards or want to add something more, then you can pick a special gift for your lover on February 14, 2020. You can find some great deals on flowers especially red flowers.

There are enough valentine’s day gifts under $50. Gift ideas include gifting your GF/wife a new $exy lingerie as it has become a tradition too. It will help you spark love in the bedroom. Still, the best to make someone know your feelings is by writing a heartfelt romantic verse.

Stay tuned to TheReporterTimes for more.