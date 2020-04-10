Happy Good Friday 2020 Images with Quotes: Pictures, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics, FB Profile, Timeline

Happy Good Friday 2020 Images: Right after Maundy Thursday, Good Friday falls this year on April 10. It happens every year during the holy week as Holy Thursday is followed by Black Friday aka Easter Friday in the Easter weekend. It remembers the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Christians, all around the world, observe it by mourning the death of Christ. Easter Sunday falls on April 16, two days after it when Jesus’ resurrection is believed to have taken place.

GoodFriday is generally observed as a holiday in the majority of nations worldwide. Devotees are used to fasting on this day to make their sacrifice to the Son of God, who sacrificed his life for the sins of other people. People mourn on both the days – Friday and Saturday. After that, Easter celebrations take place on the following Sunday. The ‘Way of the Cross’ prayers and Bible passage readings are carried out at the Churches instead of the Mass celebrations on these 2 days.

Happy Good Friday 2020 Images with Quotes: HD Wallpapers, Pictures, Photos, Pics, DP

Apart from the Churches’ stuff, people organize dinner with their near and dear ones. They also wish each other with Good Friday quotes & wishes on this holy day. So, for the occasion, we have a collection of some of the best Good Friday images, picture quotes, messages, sayings, greetings, status, sermons, prayers, and much more. You can share and send it to anybody, family, friends, neighbors, and others. Also, you can put these wallpapers as WhatsApp DP (display pictures), facebook cover pics, desktop backgrounds, etc.

GoodFriday coincides with the Jewish occasion of Passover. It is a time to observe fast, penance, and mourn as per the schedule and procedures established by the churches. The liturgical services start at noon and continue for 3 hours.

I am the witness

to his fearless death.

I am a token of his

last promise

Forgiveness

I am the CROSS

Blessings on GoodFriday.

to his fearless death. I am a token of his last promise Forgiveness I am the CROSS Blessings on GoodFriday. “We may say that on the first Good Friday afternoon was completed that great act by which light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. That is the wonder of our Saviour’s crucifixion.” ~ Phillips Brooks

He bore it all in silence Bcoz He held us, dear, May He receive our regards May our Prayers he hears…

“Jesus is the God whom we can approach without pride and before whom we can humble ourselves without despair.” » Blaise Pascal

“To holy people the very name of Jesus is a name to feed upon, a name to transport. His name can raise the dead and transfigure and beautify the living.” » John Henry Newman

“Christmas and Easter can be subjects for poetry, but GoodFriday, like Auschwitz, cannot. The reality is so horrible it is not surprising that people should have found it a stumbling block to faith.”

― W.H. Auden

― W.H. Auden God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son. – John 3:16

“I believe in person to person. Every person is Christ to me, and since there is only one Jesus, that person is the one person in the world at that moment. ~ Mother Teresa

I hope you liked this collection of happy good Friday 2020 images. Stay tuned to TheReporterTimes for the latest Christianity news and other updates across the globe.